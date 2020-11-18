Home

Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors
302-304 Main Road
Southbourne, Hampshire PO10 8JL
Malcolm Baynham

Baynham Malcolm Frederick It is with deep sadness that
we are announcing that Malcolm
passed away on 7th November.
He will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Due to current restrictions his
service will be attended only
by close family and friends.
Floral tributes welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being
collected for The Salvation Army.
Please contact Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, Southbourne on 01243 374644 for further information.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 18, 2020
