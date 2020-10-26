|
|
|
Ryan Mandy Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2020 aged 65.
Much loved mum, sister, auntie and grandma. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Porchester Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
and is by invitation only.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations. A tribute page can be found at https://marionryan.muchloved.com/
Any queries, please contact
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport
Telephone: 02392 581032.
