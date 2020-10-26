Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Resources
More Obituaries for Mandy Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mandy Ryan

Notice Condolences

Mandy Ryan Notice
Ryan Mandy Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2020 aged 65.
Much loved mum, sister, auntie and grandma. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Porchester Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
and is by invitation only.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations. A tribute page can be found at https://marionryan.muchloved.com/
Any queries, please contact
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport
Telephone: 02392 581032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -