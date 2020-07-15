|
Adey Margaret Helena Formerly of Alverstoke, Gosport, Hampshire.
Passed away peacefully
at Hays House on
5th July 2020, aged 92 years.
She will sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Service to take place at
Salisbury Crematorium at 12 noon
on Monday 3rd August 2020.
Family flowers only please,
any donations you wish to make to
The Royal British Legion can be sent c/o
Chris White Funeral Directors,
12 South Street, Wilton, Salisbury,
SP2 0JS. Tel: 01722 744691
or can be made via
www.chriswhitefunerals.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 15, 2020