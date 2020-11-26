|
|
|
BAILEY Margaret Passed away at St Richards Hospital
on 8th November 2020,
aged 89 years.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 9th December 2020,
at St John The Baptist Church, Westbourne at 11am followed by committal at Westbourne Cemetery
at 11.45am.
Attendance is by family invitation
only due to current restrictions.
Thank you for your understanding.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired,
can be made by cheque payable
to British Heart Foundation,
and can be sent c/o
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.
Tel. No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020