CHURCHILL Margaret Passed away
peacefully on Sunday
23rd February 2020.
Loving Mum of Linda, Jeffrey,
Philip, Ian, Christopher
and Heather, Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 17th March, 11:30am
at the The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant. Family flowers only,
donations if desired may be
made to Stroke Association
and/or SSAFA (cheques only
please made out to the charity)
C/O Michael Miller And Partners Ltd, 27a High street, Petersfield, Hampshire, GU32 3JR,
Tel 01730 233244 or Online at
www.michaelmiller.co.uk/
donations then search Churchill.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020