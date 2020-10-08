Home

Davies Margaret Mildred Passed away peacefully on the
23rd September following
a short illness.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Trevor Davies. Margaret will be deeply missed by her daughter Jill and son Philip.

The funeral service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium at
3.00 p.m. on the 19th of October.

Floral tributes are welcome.
If desired, donations may be made
to the charity Mencap through the Funeral Directors,
The Co-operative Funeral Care, Chichester.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 8, 2020
