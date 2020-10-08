Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gray

Notice Condolences

Margaret Gray Notice
Gray Dr Margaret Joan Passed away peacefully
on Monday 5th October,
aged 88 years.

Much loved wife of Dr Philip Gray, mother of Christopher and Alison, grandmother of Anna,
Claire and James.

Margaret was a graduate of Birmingham Medical School
and had a highly able mind.
She continued to study courses centered around her love of music
and the arts throughout her life.

She was a supporter of numerous charities and believed strongly
in freedom of speech
and protecting the environment
All enquiries
J&S Funeral Service
17 School Mead
Abbots Langley
Herts WD5 0LA
01923 262939
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -