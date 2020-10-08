|
Gray Dr Margaret Joan Passed away peacefully
on Monday 5th October,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of Dr Philip Gray, mother of Christopher and Alison, grandmother of Anna,
Claire and James.
Margaret was a graduate of Birmingham Medical School
and had a highly able mind.
She continued to study courses centered around her love of music
and the arts throughout her life.
She was a supporter of numerous charities and believed strongly
in freedom of speech
and protecting the environment
All enquiries
J&S Funeral Service
17 School Mead
Abbots Langley
Herts WD5 0LA
01923 262939
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 8, 2020