HARDMAN Margaret Peacefully passed away on
18th October 2020 aged 84 years.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be a private family funeral service at Eastney Methodist Church at 12.30
on Monday 9th November followed by burial at Milton Cemetery at 13.15.
Flowers welcome by all
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031 or to make an online donation to DEBRA please visit
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 2, 2020