The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Margaret Hardman

Margaret Hardman Notice
HARDMAN Margaret Peacefully passed away on
18th October 2020 aged 84 years.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be a private family funeral service at Eastney Methodist Church at 12.30
on Monday 9th November followed by burial at Milton Cemetery at 13.15.
Flowers welcome by all
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031 or to make an online donation to DEBRA please visit
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 2, 2020
