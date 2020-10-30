Home

Margaret Hues

Margaret Hues Notice
HUES Margaret Passed away peacefully at
home on 26th October 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Colin
and dearly loved Mother to
Philip, Andrew and Clare and
Nanna to Joe, Millie and Martha.
Margaret's funeral will take place on Friday 13th November at
Portchester Crematorium.
Any donations in Margaret's memory can be made online at www.margarethues.muchloved.com
Any enquiries relating to Margaret's funeral should be made care of
AH Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY (01329) 842115
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 30, 2020
