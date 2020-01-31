|
|
|
Painter Margaret Ann Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
18th January, aged 83 years.
The funeral service will take place
at St Mary the Virgin, Rowner on
Tuesday 18th February at 10am followed by the committal at Portchester Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Request bright colours, no black please. Family flowers only but donations welcome, cheques payable to Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner, Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 31, 2020