The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
11 Rowner Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO13 9UB
02392 502281
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00
St Mary the Virgin
Rowner
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:30
Portchester Crematorium
Margaret Painter Notice
Painter Margaret Ann Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
18th January, aged 83 years.
The funeral service will take place
at St Mary the Virgin, Rowner on
Tuesday 18th February at 10am followed by the committal at Portchester Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Request bright colours, no black please. Family flowers only but donations welcome, cheques payable to Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner, Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 31, 2020
