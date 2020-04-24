|
|
|
Plaister Margaret Joy
(Joy) Passed away peacefully on
12th April from heart failure. Due to restrictions at
Portchester Crematorium,
she can only receive a private blessing at 2:45pm. The cortege will leave her
home at 2:15pm on Tuesday 28th April. No wearing black,
flowers or donations.
Plant something and raise a glass in her memory. She now joins her husband Colin and leaves her daughters Jacquie and Tina and
grand-daughters Katie, Jo and Lulu.
She will always be with us.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020