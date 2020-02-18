Home

SAWYER Margaret
(nee McGhee,
formerly Dugan) Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2020 aged 84 years. Cherished Mum, Nan and Big-Nan.
Funeral service will be held at
St Columba's Catholic Church, Bridgemary on Thursday
27th February 2020 at 10.00 am followed by burial at Ann's Hill Cemetery. A celebration of
her life will then be held at the
Carisbrooke Arms, Bridgemary.
Flowers or donations to British Lung Foundation if desired may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
129 Forton Road, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 4TQ. Tel: 023 9258 0074
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 18, 2020
