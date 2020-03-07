|
|
|
WEST Margaret Sadly passed away on 29th February 2020 at the age of 104 years.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
please pick a bunch for us,
place them in our Mother's arms,
and tell her they're from us.
Tell her that we love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek,
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
we do it every day,
but there's an ache within our hearts,
that will never go away.
Rest peacefully Mum,
until we meet again,
From your loving Son Martin & Vicky.
Our beautiful Little Nan.
Of all the special gifts in life,
however great or small,
to have had you as our Little Nan
was the greatest gift of all.
Fly high with your angel wings.
Love always from your Grandchildren Kayti, Tom, Luci, Rebecca, Ollie, Lauren and Great Grand Children Archie, Tillie, Hallie, Bobby, Jessie, Hudson XXXXXX
Nan "Little Nan".
Now at peace and reunited with
our beloved Mum & Dad.
"Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day."
All our love, Karen, Beverley, Julian, Hayley & families XXXX
A service in celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Wednesday
18th March 2020, 12.15pm at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant followed by a further celebration at Ralphs Wine Bar, 22c Elm Grove, Mengham, Hayling Island.
All who knew Margaret are very welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please, although donations to the benefit of
'Age UK' are being gratefully received and can be sent to The Searson Family
Funeral Service, 25-29 Park Parade,
Havant, PO9 5AA. (023) 92 477190
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2020