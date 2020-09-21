|
Goadsby Margot Kathe Elfriede
Known to us all as Margo 19.02.1927 - 29.08.2020
Sadly passed away on
29th August 2020.
Devoted wife to Dickie, beloved mother to Jane and son-in-law Colin.
Those we love most never go away, they still walk beside us each day.
You will be sadly missed but never forgotten, and forever in our hearts. RIP.
Funeral service will be on
Monday 28th September at Portchester, South Chapel, at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made
on Margo's tribute page at www.jedwardsfuneraldirectors.co.uk or by cheque made payable to
British Heart Foundation, may be sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville
PO7 7TU
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 21, 2020