DAVIS Marguerite Our beloved Auntie Rita,
aged 97, slipped peacefully away
on Thursday 15th October,
after a short illness at
Kinross Residential Care Home.
She will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Our heartfelt thanks go to all the wonderful staff at Kinross for their love and devotion to our wonderful Auntie.
The Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd November at 12:30pm.
Due to current restrictions
attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please
and, if desired, donations to
an animal .
Love Lynette, Bob and families.
Any queries, please contact
Southsea Funeralcare
on 02392832151.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 21, 2020