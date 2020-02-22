Home

Douglas Maria Johanna Sadly passed away
on the 5th February, aged 87 years.
Funeral service is to take place at Corpus Christi Church, Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth on Monday 2nd March
at 10.30am followed by a committal service at Portchester Crematorium
at 12.15pm.
Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Friends of Harry Sotnick House C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER or tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2020
