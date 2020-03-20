|
OLDING Marian Denise Passed away peacefully
aged 85 years, on March 13th 2020, following a short illness.
Loving wife of 67 years to Alan,
loving mum to Stephen and Philip, grandma to John, Jody and Alan and Great Grandma to Tyler, Jaymee and Jayden. Also sadly missed by daughter-in-law Jane, Carole, Emma, Charley and her many other relatives and friends.
In view of the risks associated with the coronavirus, it is with much regret that Marian's funeral can be attended by a small group of immediate family only.
We are hoping to be able to invite family and friends to a celebration of Marian's life at a later date.
No flowers please, but if you wish to make a charitable donation, Marian's favourite charity was "Hearing Dogs for Deaf People."
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2020