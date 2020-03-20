Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Olding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Olding

Notice Condolences

Marian Olding Notice
OLDING Marian Denise Passed away peacefully
aged 85 years, on March 13th 2020, following a short illness.
Loving wife of 67 years to Alan,
loving mum to Stephen and Philip, grandma to John, Jody and Alan and Great Grandma to Tyler, Jaymee and Jayden. Also sadly missed by daughter-in-law Jane, Carole, Emma, Charley and her many other relatives and friends.
In view of the risks associated with the coronavirus, it is with much regret that Marian's funeral can be attended by a small group of immediate family only.
We are hoping to be able to invite family and friends to a celebration of Marian's life at a later date.
No flowers please, but if you wish to make a charitable donation, Marian's favourite charity was "Hearing Dogs for Deaf People."
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -