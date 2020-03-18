|
|
|
CAPSTICK Marion Passed away peacefully
on 10th March aged 87.
Much loved wife of Ron Capstick
and loving mother of Gary, Curtis, Vaughan, Grant & Vince.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on Monday 6th April at 1.00pm.
Flowers welcome from all.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Dementia UK
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Southsea
PO4 8DZ Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 18, 2020