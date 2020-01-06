|
Hewlett Marion Amos Passed away peacefully on 19th December aged 86.
Looking back with memories,
Upon the path you trod,
We bless the years we had with you,
And leave the rest with God.
Farewell service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, on Monday 13th January 2020, at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations would be gratefully received in memory of Marion payable to Alzheimer's Society c/o Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA Telephone 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 6, 2020