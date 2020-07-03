Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
11 Rowner Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO13 9UB
02392 502281
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Newman

Notice Condolences

Marion Newman Notice
Newman Marion Ann Passed away peacefully on 18/06/2020, aged 69.
Much loved Mum, Step Mum,
Mother in Law and Grandma of Janet, Richard, Anna and Megan, Mark, Mav, Tegan, Cerys and Ieuan, Gary, Kerry, Mali and Carter. Loving Daughter of Harry and Hilda.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday 7th July 2020
at 3.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, Rowner on 02392 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -