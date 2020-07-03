|
|
|
Newman Marion Ann Passed away peacefully on 18/06/2020, aged 69.
Much loved Mum, Step Mum,
Mother in Law and Grandma of Janet, Richard, Anna and Megan, Mark, Mav, Tegan, Cerys and Ieuan, Gary, Kerry, Mali and Carter. Loving Daughter of Harry and Hilda.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday 7th July 2020
at 3.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, Rowner on 02392 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2020