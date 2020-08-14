Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Marion Weston

Marion Weston Notice
Weston Marion Peacefully passed away on 10th August 2020 aged 79 years.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be a private family funeral service at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August.
All enquiries please contact Co-operative Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, 02392 863031 or to make an online donation to Alzheimer's Society or The Cats and Rabbit Rescue Centre please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2020
