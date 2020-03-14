|
|
|
Jarvie Marjorie Peacefully passed away on
2nd March aged 82 years.
Funeral service is to take place
at Portchester Crematorium
on Friday 20th March at 10.00.
Flowers welcome or donations
if preferred to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity (Bowel Cancer Ward at
QA Hospital) cheques made payable to Co-op Funeralcare, 65 Tangier Road, Portsmouth PO3 6JH or via www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Much loved Wife.
You will be forever in my heart.
Sleep peacefully my darling.
Love Bill x x x
Mum you will be sadly missed.
Love Steven and Daughter-In-Law Lisa,
sleep tight Mum x x x
Our darling Mum, I never thought the day would come where I had to write these lines.
You have always been so very strong, and recovered many times.
You taught me always have a heart,
be kind, sincere and true;
but never did you teach me
how to live on without you.
I miss our Sunday Mornings Mum,
I miss your lovely smile,
I miss your hugs and little chats
that made it all worthwhile.
So whilst I go about my day,
I know you'll be there too,
forever in my thoughts and heart forever loving you. My Mum, sadly missed by
Daughter Carole, Son-In-Law Jay. Granddaughters Kelly, Hayley,
Stacey and Brittany,
Grandsons-In-Law and
Great Grandchildren.
Rest in peace our
beautiful momma bear.
My darling Mum,
I knew you couldn't stay any longer.
It was just too hard,
at least now you're resting.
The love we shared will stay with me always, as will the love you had for Dave. We both love you so much,
I can't believe you're gone.
Love you always Mum,
Sue and Dave xx
Nanny you were such an amazing Nan and you will forever be in our thoughts.
Love you always from
Ben, Ray & Fran, Maddsy & Ben x x
Night night Nanny.
Lots of love
Pippa & Ivy
Our Nan, you were always there for us, nothing was ever too much trouble. You took everything in your stride,
and looked upon us all with pride.
We will always think of you and smile.
We already miss you deeply.
Good night Nan,
we love you all the world.
Kelly x Hayley x Stacey x Brittany.
Liam x Tom x Dave and your
Great Grandchildren who adored you
x x x
To a caring Daughter-In-Law,
days will seem long without you.
Vickie x x x
To my dear Sister-In-Law,
you will be sadly missed.
Elizabeth and David x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2020