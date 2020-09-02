|
|
|
MARSHALL Marjorie Nora Sadly passed away on
25th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Private funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Monday 7th September.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to CRUK or Macmillan either online at :
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-MarjorieMarshallcruk
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-MarjorieMarshallMC
Or by cheque c/o Churcher and Tribbeck, 3 Stoke Road,
Gosport, Hants, PO12 1LT
02392 580755
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 2, 2020