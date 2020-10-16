Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Marjorie Spicer Notice
Spicer Marjorie Eva (01/01/1922 - 30/09/2020)

Passed away peacefully at home.
Will be sadly missed by goddaughters Stella and Marian, Martin and family.
Special thank you to Juniper Court
for their love and care.
Cortege will be leaving from
Juniper Court at 14:45.
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 26th October.
Due to current restrictions please contact the family if you wish to attend.
Flowers or donations to Cancer Research to
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE, 02392 581032.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 16, 2020
