The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Martin Campbell Notice
Campbell Martin Voulaire Sadly passed away on
12th August, aged 80 years.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th September at 12.30pm.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers by request.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth.
Tel 02392 863031
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 29, 2020
