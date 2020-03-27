|
|
|
Ellis Mary Irene Passed away on 9th March 2020
aged 77. Much loved by brother Michael, sister-in-law Jackie,
niece and nephew Joanna and Jonathan and all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th April at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made to National Trust or the Royal
Horticultural Society by cheque
c/o Fareham Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 0TG,
Telephone: 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 27, 2020