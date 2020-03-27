Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Mary Ellis

Mary Ellis Notice
Ellis Mary Irene Passed away on 9th March 2020
aged 77. Much loved by brother Michael, sister-in-law Jackie,
niece and nephew Joanna and Jonathan and all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th April at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made to National Trust or the Royal
Horticultural Society by cheque
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 27, 2020
