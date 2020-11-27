Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Marsh

Notice Condolences

Mary Marsh Notice
Marsh Mary Ethel Sadly passed away on
18th November 2020, aged 89.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Blendworth on
Monday 7th December at 1pm,
followed by the committal at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations to The Rowans in her
memory would be most welcome.
Donations can be made online at
www.funeralcare.co.uk or by cheque,
made payable to the charity and sent
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -