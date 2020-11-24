|
|
|
McKay
Mary Passed away peacefully
after a long illness on
28th October 2020, aged 64 years. Much loved sister to Ursula, Paul and Philip; cousin, auntie and great aunt to many, she will be sadly missed by family far and wide and those who
knew her simply as "Mary Mac".
She loved the Lord.
A requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday 27th November 2020 at 1.15pm by Father Rinda Bamuh at Corpus Cristi Church, Portsmouth followed by a service at Portchester Crematorium. Attendance is restricted.
No flowers please. Donations to
MIND gratefully received in lieu c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
252 Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, PO6 1PA, Tel 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 24, 2020