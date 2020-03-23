|
Moore Mary Kathleen Rose Peacefully passed away on
12th March 2020 aged 91 years.
Funeral Service is to take place
on Monday 30th March at
Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel) at 09.30.
Flowers welcome by all or donations if preferred, cheques made payable to Cancer Research or Dementia UK
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5ER Tel 02392 863031.
Mum
You only have one mother and
I am proud that you were mine.
For all the love you gave me
will last till the end of time.
Love you forever mum.
Sleep peacefully
Your loving daughter Lou
and son-in-law Pat
x x x
Nan
To my wonderful Nan,
thank you for all of your kindness,
love, generosity and laughter.
Rest peacefully back
with Grandad George.
Love forever and always from
Michael, Emma, George and Grace
x x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2020