OLD Mary Irene Passed away peacefully on 18th March 2020 at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Much loved Mum, Nan and Great-nan
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday, 23rd April 2020 at 1.15pm. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
for Rowans Hospice.
Any queries can be directed to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, telephone 02392 484499.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 3, 2020