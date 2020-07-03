Home

Mary Shave

Mary Shave Notice
Shave Ida Mary Passed away on the
22nd June 2020
aged 84 years
after a short illness.

Mary, as she was better known,
was a truly kind and generous lady. Over 60 years ago, it was her caring nature that stood out to a certain
young man, who would soon
become her dear husband, Stanley. Mary was so proud of their
children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren,
whom she loved dearly.
You taught us so much and we will always cherish your warm smile,
sense of fun and the laughter we shared. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2020
