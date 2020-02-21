|
Wheeler Mary Josephine (Jo) Passed away peacefully on
1st February, aged 105 years.
A funeral service commemorating Jo's life will take place at St Swithun's Church, Southsea on Friday 6th March at 10am followed by committal at Portchester Crematorium at midday.
No flowers please, however donations in memory of Jo can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Rowans Hospice or Age UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Rd, Portsmouth PO1 5ER.
Telephone: 023 9286 3031
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 21, 2020