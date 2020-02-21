Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wheeler

Notice Condolences

Mary Wheeler Notice
Wheeler Mary Josephine (Jo) Passed away peacefully on
1st February, aged 105 years.
A funeral service commemorating Jo's life will take place at St Swithun's Church, Southsea on Friday 6th March at 10am followed by committal at Portchester Crematorium at midday.
No flowers please, however donations in memory of Jo can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Rowans Hospice or Age UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Rd, Portsmouth PO1 5ER.
Telephone: 023 9286 3031
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -