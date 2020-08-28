|
AYLING Maureen Sadly passed away on
17th August 2020, aged 79.
Her funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Wednesday 2nd September 2020
at 1p.m. As numbers are limited due
to Covid-19, please contact the
family should you wish to attend.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society, may be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ,
Tel no: 023 9238 4455,
or donate online using URL: www.funeralguide.co.uk/80366
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 28, 2020