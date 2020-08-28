Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Ayling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Ayling

Notice Condolences

Maureen Ayling Notice
AYLING Maureen Sadly passed away on
17th August 2020, aged 79.
Her funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Wednesday 2nd September 2020
at 1p.m. As numbers are limited due
to Covid-19, please contact the
family should you wish to attend.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society, may be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ,
Tel no: 023 9238 4455,
or donate online using URL: www.funeralguide.co.uk/80366
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -