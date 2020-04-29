|
|
|
FREESTON Maureen Ellen Peacefully passed away at Shearwater Care Home on 13th April 2020,
aged 93 years, previously of Southdown Road, Cosham.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 4th May 2020 at Waterlooville Cemetery. Due to current restrictions only close family members are able to attend.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Cats Protection and sent
C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN. Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 29, 2020