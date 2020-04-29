Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Freeston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Freeston

Notice Condolences

Maureen Freeston Notice
FREESTON Maureen Ellen Peacefully passed away at Shearwater Care Home on 13th April 2020,
aged 93 years, previously of Southdown Road, Cosham.

Funeral service will be held on
Monday 4th May 2020 at Waterlooville Cemetery. Due to current restrictions only close family members are able to attend.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Cats Protection and sent
C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN. Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -