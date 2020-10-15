Home

Lowry Maureen Passed away suddenly on
September 21st, 2020 aged 83
with her family by her side.
Will be sadly missed by her extended family and good friends.
There will be a private funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Portchester
on Wednesday 21st October.
Family flowers only, but donations welcome, cheques can be sent c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester PO16 9UF or you can donation online. Guide Dogs https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Taylor-Wallis-Funeral-Director2 or the RNLI https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/MaureenLowry
