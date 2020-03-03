|
WALKLIN Maureen Christabel Sadly passed away on
26th February at QA Hospital, Portsmouth, aged 87 years.
She will be deeply missed by husband Tony, sons Colin and Christopher, daughter-in-law Caroline and grandsons Harry and Jesse.
Also by all her friends.
The funeral service will take place in the North Chapel at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 9th March
at 11.15am. All welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in Maureen's
memory can be made online at www.maureenwalklin.muchloved.com
Alternatively, cheques payable to the RNIB can be sent care of
AH Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 3, 2020