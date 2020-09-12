|
|
|
HIBBERD Maurice Walter George
'Maurie'
Life President of Havant &
Waterlooville Football Club.
Life President of Denmead Bowls Club.
Widower of his beloved 'Girlie'.
Former proprietor of Hibberd
& Wright Builders.
Who sadly passed away in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
the 7th September 2020,
aged 98 years.
Much loved dad of Nora and Brend, who will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, family & friends.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, attendance at the
funeral service on Wednesday
30th September 2020 in The Oaks Crematorium Chapel, Havant at 2.30pm will be by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for
The British Heart Foundation
Donations may be made by either
going to Maurice's Just Giving Page
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mauricehibberd
or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2020