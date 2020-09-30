Home

May McCoy

May McCoy Notice
McCOY
Mrs May Margaret Passed away on
24th September 2020, aged 93.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 1pm.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 30, 2020
