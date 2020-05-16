|
|
|
WATTS May
(Gladys Phyllis May) née Dauvin Passed away peacefully on
30th April 2020, aged 93.
Mother of Nigel, Julie and
the late Andrew.
Closed cremation on 27th May for immediate family members only. Service combined with
interment of ashes later.
Sadly missed by Nigel & Glenda,
Julie & Steve, Joanne and their families. Donations in favour of
'Alzheimer's Research UK' would be appreciated in lieu of flowers please,
via Barrells, Fratton Road, Portsmouth. Thank you.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 16, 2020