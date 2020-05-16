Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Watts

Notice Condolences

May Watts Notice
WATTS May
(Gladys Phyllis May) née Dauvin Passed away peacefully on
30th April 2020, aged 93.
Mother of Nigel, Julie and
the late Andrew.
Closed cremation on 27th May for immediate family members only. Service combined with
interment of ashes later.
Sadly missed by Nigel & Glenda,
Julie & Steve, Joanne and their families. Donations in favour of
'Alzheimer's Research UK' would be appreciated in lieu of flowers please,
via Barrells, Fratton Road, Portsmouth. Thank you.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -