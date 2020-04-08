|
BURRELL Merrick John Passed away at the
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
27th March 2020, aged 84 years.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Merrick,
a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
He was a popular figure in
Portsmouth as an estate agent, cricketer, Rotarian and school governor, and will be greatly missed
by all those in the community
who benefited from his friendship
and wise counsel.
He always lived life to the full.
Our thanks to Linda Docherty at
Co-op Funeral Services, and to the
staff at QA, where Merrick served
as a Rotary library volunteer.
A family only funeral will take place
on 24th April at The Oaks, Havant
and a celebration of life service
will be held at Christ Church, Portsdown later this year.
His loving wife Julia, his children
Ian and Claire and their families.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 8, 2020