BOYLAND Michael John Passed away peacefully on
31st August, aged 80 years.
Much loved father of Debbie, Jennifer and David and loving grandad and great grandad of Amy and Michael.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 14th September 2020 at 15.30.
Please note, attendance of funeral services have been restricted,
if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Flowers will be gratefully received but,
if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations to the Stroke Association.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
tel 02392 873218.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 10, 2020