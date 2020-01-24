Home

Dinnage Michael Leonard
'Satch' Passed away peacefully at home
on the 21st January 2020, aged 84.
Much loved Husband, Father,
and Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to the 'Dogs Trust' can be sent care of
A H Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, Fareham, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 24, 2020
