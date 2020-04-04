|
Gaffney Michael Peter Aged 87.
Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th March 2020, at home with his loving wife Nora to whom he had been married for 63 years and daughter Clair by his side.
He was a wonderful Husband, Father and the best Grandad to Jarvis
and Otto, who he adored.
He will be missed so much by his family and all of his staff, past and present of Cosham Plant Hire, his successful business he founded 48 years ago
and everyone in the construction
world that knew him.
The funeral will take place next week, but unfortunately only immediate family can attend.
There will be a memorial service
at a later date where everyone will have a chance to say their goodbyes.
The family request no flowers,
but if you would like to give any donations, there will be a donation box at the memorial for The Rowans Hospice, who looked after Mick so well.
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
(Drayton) Ltd, 228 Havant Road,
Portsmouth PO6 1PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 4, 2020