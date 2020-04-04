|
Gaffney Michael Peter A Husband, a Father,
a Grandfather too,
This is the legacy we
have from you.
You taught us love and how to fight.
You gave us strength,
you gave us might.
A stronger person would
be hard to find,
And in your heart you was always kind.
You fought for us all in
one way or another,
Not just as a husband,
not just as a father.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come to rest.
So go in peace,
you've earned your sleep,
Your love in our hearts,
we'll eternally keep.
Love Nora, Clair, Jarvis and Otto xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 4, 2020