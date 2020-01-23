|
|
|
Harvey Michael John Fondly known as Mick,
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and an Advisor to all who knew him. A lively character sorely missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 2.30pm Portchester Crematorium. Close family flowers may be sent to;
North End Funeralcare,
64 London Road,
Portsmouth PO2 0LN
Any donations received will be made to Cancer Research, a charity box will be made available on the day.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 23, 2020