Hayward Michael John
'Mick' Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital
on 23rd January aged 64 years.
A service in celebration of Mick's life
will be held on Tuesday 11th February,
10.30am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Mick are very welcome
to attend and are warmly invited back
to the Waverley Bowls Club, Southsea
for refreshments afterwards.
Donations are being gratefully received
on the day or flowers can be sent to:
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG. (023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 1, 2020
